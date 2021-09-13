Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

8/25/2021 – Cisco Systems was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/24/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. Ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid an expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. The buyout of Acacia Communications also bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the performance, at least in the near term. Weak demand for servers remains an added concern.”

CSCO stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

