Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC) recently:

9/3/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

9/1/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $608.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

