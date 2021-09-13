Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.26% of Welbilt worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

