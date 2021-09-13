Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,750.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,592.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,471.51. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.