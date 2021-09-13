Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $45.48. 643,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

