Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $174,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 237,623 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

