Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDP. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

