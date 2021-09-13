Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

