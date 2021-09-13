Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

