WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,864. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

