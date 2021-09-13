WHALE Price Tops $14.40 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $90.31 million and $2.72 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.40 or 0.00032019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00122653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.92 or 1.00097951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.01 or 0.07177368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.00907035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

