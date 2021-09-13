Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.07. 435,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

