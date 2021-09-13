Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,136,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.76. 468,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

