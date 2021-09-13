Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

EL traded down $5.28 on Monday, hitting $330.43. 13,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.63 and a 200-day moving average of $309.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

