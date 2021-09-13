Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $610,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,485 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.74. 222,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average of $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.