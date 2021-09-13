Whalerock Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 51.1% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 56,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 63.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 52,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.98. The company had a trading volume of 384,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.