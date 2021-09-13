Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $13,777,000. South State Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 69,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 890,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

