Whiteheart Hits Market Cap of $6.84 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.84 million and $53,873.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $769.21 or 0.01728775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars.

