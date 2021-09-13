Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Up 1.9%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241.60 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240.60 ($3.14). 562,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,320,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.20 ($3.09).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.63. The company has a market capitalization of £624.69 million and a PE ratio of 23.13.

In related news, insider Mark Clare purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

