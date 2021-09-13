Wilder World 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.27 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $126.58 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

