Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Up 1.1%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.74. 65,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,415,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.