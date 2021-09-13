William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

NYSE CURV opened at $23.17 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

