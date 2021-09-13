William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $37,290.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeannine Cimino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeannine Cimino purchased 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00.

Shares of WMPN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. 763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,511. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.