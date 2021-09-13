Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.56% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $165,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

WLTW opened at $236.55 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

