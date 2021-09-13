Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). Approximately 93,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The company has a market capitalization of £9.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

