Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $20.95 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.95 or 0.00046325 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.71 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,068,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,943,272 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

