Wing Price Reaches $21.43 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00123534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00176745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,853.02 or 1.00216513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.73 or 0.07149254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.20 or 0.00903115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

