Wings (WINGS) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Wings has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $22,443.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

