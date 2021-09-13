WINk Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00720054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

