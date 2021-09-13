WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,614 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

