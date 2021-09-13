WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,217 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.