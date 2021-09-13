WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

