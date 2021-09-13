WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Black Knight by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

