WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,899 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $70.12 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 269.70, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

