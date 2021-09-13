WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

