WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $216.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

