WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

