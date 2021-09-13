WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Shares of WING opened at $183.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

