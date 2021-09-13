WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 970.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

