WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.74 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $143.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $1,100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,449,200 shares of company stock worth $185,542,380. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

