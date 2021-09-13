WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,303 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of Vaxart worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

