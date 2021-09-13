WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,768 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Graco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.78 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

