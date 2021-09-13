WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 761 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UniFirst by 73.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE UNF opened at $224.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.