WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 278.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $13,072,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.