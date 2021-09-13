WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.28 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

