WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

VVV opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

