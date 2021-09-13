WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,776 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIG stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.