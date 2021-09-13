WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,177 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

