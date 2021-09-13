WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Argus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.