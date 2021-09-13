WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

SGMS stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

